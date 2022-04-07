Discrimination is arguably one of the biggest issues in America. Whether what gender one goes by or who they love, there will be people who hold prejudices against them.
Why? Why do people feel the urge to discriminate against people different from them?
I believe it has everything to do with human nature. Throughout history, it’s been shown people will often discriminate against those different from them. The Nazis hatred toward those of the Jewish faith, segregation to separate races and now, the alt-right hatred towards the LGBTQ+ community. History repeats itself; people will always pick a marginalized group to discriminate against.
Since the dawn of time people have discriminated against those different from them. Different races, different religions, and in recent years different sexualities. I believe that some have compulsive need to discriminate against those different. Discrimination tends to build up until it reaches its boiling point.
Discrimination needs to be put in check before it goes too late, and history has shown that it’s often unexpected when things take a turn for the worst. With the many hate crimes taking place against the LGBTQ+ population, it already seems that the world is on track towards a tragic climax.
There will be people that don’t view the actions I described as a bad thing. There’s nothing I can do about that. I hope that by reading this people will begin to watch how they act towards people different from them, and avoid falling into the habits of past generations. It just takes education, educating oneself on the past and past acts of discrimination. Maybe one day, people will learn from the past and put aside their prejudices but as of now I can only hope that people will learn to educate themselves to do the right thing.
Evan Pachucki,
Mifflinburg Area High School