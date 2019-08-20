When I was 54, a man held a gun to my head and forced me to the ground. That’s when I became a gun violence survivor, but I didn’t realize it until several weeks ago. I thought the random act of going into a Panera for a chai latte and finding myself in the middle of an armed robbery was unfortunate but somehow normal. The fact that I had normalized the experience is not acceptable.
Within 24 hours, our nation experienced two major mass shootings — one at a shopping center where parents were shopping with their children just days before El Paso students go back to school, and another in Dayton, Ohio, as people were enjoying a night out on the town. And in Chicago, we know that over the weekend, at least three people were killed and 37 more wounded by gun violence. None of this is normal.
We should all be free to live without the fear of being shot. No one law can stop all gun violence, but there’s so much more we can do to keep our families safe. The House of Representatives has already passed a bill to require background checks on all gun sales. Now, the Senate must act on background checks and pass a strong Red Flag bill.
I know our hearts are with the victims, their families and all those affected by these tragic shootings. Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed and hundreds more are wounded. This is a public health crisis that demands urgent action. This is not normal.
We need our lawmakers to support common-sense gun laws that could prevent tragedies like these. Instead, year after year, lawmakers continue to put our communities at risk.
The U.S. Senate has failed to take action, even as colleagues in the House have passed bipartisan, common-sense gun violence prevention legislation.
We can all do something. Call Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and urge them to demand a Senate vote on HR8.
Becky Perez is a volunteer for Pennsylvania Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.