Knowing or being associated with Donald Trump or Ronald Reagan does not qualify a Republican candidate to become governor of Pennsylvania, a U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania or any other public office. Saying that you are a conservative or that you support the police is not a qualification for public office either.
Additionally, saying that you are going to restart the economy, cut taxes or loosen regulations is not a political platform. Which regulations would you loosen and which taxes would be cut and by how much? Why would you do it? How would you make up the lost tax revenue? Presently, unemployment is low and the economy is fine, but inflation is the biggest problem.
It is disappointing that not one candidate, Democratic or Republican, has given voters his/her qualifications for being a candidate for a public office, and the same is true for the important planks that make up a political platform.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove