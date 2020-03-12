My wife and I are quarantined at our home in Connecticut for 14 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although it is extremely unlikely that we are infected with COVID-19, given my wife’s recent international travel and a cough our local health authorities have told us not to leave our house for the period during which the illness can declare itself. At this point, the local health authorities are testing only those with severe symptoms, and my wife is not in that category.
Of course we will adhere to what we are told to do during this public health emergency. There are inconveniences. I had expected to complete the final move from my house in Fishers Ferry during this period.
A theme of my letters has been our common humanity. Now I am living the example par excellence. Poet John Donne wrote, “no man is an island … every man is a piece of the continent …”
At this time, my humanity is called forth, demanded even, by the world and my conscience. To mix socially knowing I might infect another person — even be responsible for a death though I know it is extremely unlikely — would be criminal.
Human oneness asserts itself, and no individual of good faith can deny it. But many of us are indifferent to other killer pandemics: poverty, hunger, inequality, the fossil-fuel economy, corporate pollution, populist xenophobia and anti-globalism.
On the continent humanity, “never send to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.”
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry