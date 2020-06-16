What is patriotism? Donald Trump tells his supporters that any NFL player kneeling for the national anthem should be fired for disrespecting the flag and is therefore unpatriotic. The end result of Trump’s attack was what he wanted; arouse the passions of his followers. Colin Kaepernick, the player who first took a knee and the players who followed him were protesting racial inequality. Their aim was not to disrespect the flag and be unpatriotic.
Trump supporters claim they are patriotic when they stand for the playing of the National Anthem. Political allegiances aside, all true Americans should show respect for our flag and love our country.
Does Trump love our country? We have a president who criticizes our allies, praises our enemy, casts doubt on our intelligence agencies and demonizes anyone or any institution that disagrees with him. Is that patriotic? In addition, he fires inspectors general who were doing their jobs and refuses to accept any oversight by Congress. Trump’s insults and condemnation for taking a knee have more to do with race than anything else, made more evident by Trump’s defense of white supremacists.
Consider the following scenario: A white NFL player takes a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest the hatred and impeachment efforts leveled against Donald Trump. Would there be any question of patriotism?
It has nothing to do with patriotism and love of country or lack thereof; it is who is doing it. Trump’s condemnation of the protesters and defending Confederate named military bases has everything to do with rousing his supporters and further dividing our country.
We all can look forward to finding lost friends and family when this divisive president is out of office.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg