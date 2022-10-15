This letter is a follow-up to my two previous letters on the subject of school property taxes, specifically, here in the Lewisburg Area School System.
As I mentioned in August, I had asked Dr. Fairchild, Lewisburg’s director of Administrative Services, via email, to conduct a public presentation, including a question and answer session, on our school district’s funding system to help the public better understand this problem and others related to it.
I never heard from Dr. Fairchild concerning my request. However, after several subsequent email exchanges with Mrs. Cathy Moser, the current superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School System, with similar requests over the last 2 months, I finally received an answer via email from Mrs. Moser to my request on Oct. 6.
Sadly, Mrs. Moser, in consultation with president of the school board and with Dr. Fairchild, has decided not to hold a public meeting to address the issue of school taxes. Rather, they have decided to just prepare a prerecorded, video information session for presentation on their website “for anyone in the community to be able to view.”
They even asked me to submit my questions to Dr. Fairchild to help guide him in preparation of this recording. Respectfully, I have declined that request as I am in total disagreement with this approach. I feel this approach not only short-changes and cheats the entire public from voicing all their concerns and questions, it also limits a complete discussion and debate of this issue in that it restricts the ability for everyone to hear all questions presented and also all follow-up questions.
Furthermore, I had asked that Representative Rowe and Senator Yaw be asked to attend the public presentation so they could hear all our concerns, and even provide us with feedback on their thoughts. A prerecorded presentation would totally eliminate that.
One final point — not all our senior citizens have a computer with which to view this prerecorded video presentation. That is not fair to them.
I have, however, submitted my questions to this newspaper (see below), in hopes that someone in the Lewisburg School system will now respond with answers to these questions so they can be published in this newspaper. And, as I informed Mrs. Moser in one of my emails that I believe that the public and I are entitled to answers as taxpayers of the Lewisburg Area School District:
n How long am I, a 73-year-old, retired senior, living on Social Security, having never fathered any children, going to be required to finance the education of children of other individuals who have actually chosen to have children — and just why?
n Of the $27.4 million of the school districts’ revenue generated from local sources, why do property taxes total $18.7 million (68%), while local earned income taxes total only $8.7 million (32%)? Likewise, why do our property taxes continue to increase every year, while the local income tax rate remains constant, year after year, at 1.5%. And why isn’t there a more even balance between these two sources?
n Currently, all local earned income taxes are paid to the school district where an employee lives — and not to the school district where that employee works to earn that income. Has any thought been given to splitting these taxes equally between the two school districts in these situations — especially since a large number of the jobs provided within the Lewisburg School District are provided by entities which are exempt from property taxes?
n Why does the level of properties exempt from property taxes within our school system continue to increase every year with no cap on their growth level?
n Since this county’s Clean and Green Program reduces the amount of school property taxes collected, has any consideration ever been given to increasing the acreage requirement for participation in this program? And, if not, why not?
n Does the Lewisburg School Board and administrators support the latest Republican attempt to eliminate school property taxes, HB 13, which essentially replaces those taxes with increases in the state’s income tax and sales tax? And if not, why not?
n Has any representative of the Lewisburg School Board or administration ever discussed any desired changes to the existing school property tax system with our current representatives in Harrisburg — Representative Rowe or Senator Yaw — and if so, what were those changes discussed, and what were their responses?
Lastly, I cannot help but sense a degree of reluctance on part of the Lewisburg School System to publicly discuss their school’s funding. Why? Some might say it’s just an attempt to minimize this problem by evading a full, complete discussion of this issue — that the administration really does not want any changes to the current system. I sincerely hope that is not true.
Jack L. Fisher lives in Lewisburg.