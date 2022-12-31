Here is a reminder to appreciate the opportunities Valley athletes have and how well they take advantage of them.
With the announcement of the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State teams, a bow has been neatly tied on the fall sports season just as the winter season kicks into high gear.
Valley fans this fall were treated to an All-American — Southern Columbia girl’s soccer player Loren Gehret — and state players of the year — Gehret and Tiger football player Braeden Wisloski — and numerous all-state players.
There were five Valley soccer players — Selinsgrove’s Nick Ritter, Lewisburg’s Alfred Romano, Warrior Run’s Tanner Polcyn, Shikellamy’s Cassi Ronk and Gehret — earn all-state honors from the Pa. Soccer Coaches Association.
Nine Valley field hockey players were recognized by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association (PHSFHCA), including players from Lewisburg, Midd-West, Selinsgrove and Greenwood. It marked the 11th consecutive year that the PHSFHCA honored at least nine players from The Daily Item coverage area. Just as impressive: The Midd-West had six seniors and juniors recognized as All-Academic. Selinsgrove had 15 players achieve All-Academic status.
Eighteen Valley football players — representing Selinsgrove, Upper Dauphin, Southern Columbia, Danville and Mount Carmel — were honored this week with all-state nods. Danville and Southern had five players each named to the team.
It is a special honor to receive statewide recognition. Playing on the state’s biggest stage adds to the visibility of local athletes, but in some regard, their exploits speak for themselves.
Gehret and Ritter leave their programs as the all-time leading scorers in team history. Wisloski becomes the sixth consecutive Southern Columbia football player to be named the Class 2A state player of the Year. Danville football players Carson Persing and Mason Raup, record-setters in their own right, are rare three-time all-state football players.
This time of annual recognition doesn’t happen in every area, particularly in one with about a dozen high schools. Don’t take the accomplishments of these student-athletes for granted.
