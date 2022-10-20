Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Valley locations and sheltered areas will experience the coldest temperatures. This will likely bring an end to the growing season. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&