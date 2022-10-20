Before Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb clinched her first PIAA golf title on Tuesday at Penn State, it had been nearly two decades since anyone from District 4 had won a state golf title.
Rabb, who was second two years ago as a freshman and ninth last fall, shot the tournament’s best round on Monday — the only girl out of 36 Class 2A competitors to break par with a 70 — and won by a shot over Anna Swan of North East.
Rabb becomes the fourth golfer from District 4 — male or female — to win a state title. Sean Duffy of Danville — whose son qualified for states this year — was the last D4 state champion, winning in 1990; Elkand’s T.J. Howe won in 2005. Williamsport’s Tina Paternostro was the only other female to win a state title back in 1987.
There is something to be said for experience in these kinds of events. Rabb is as experienced as anyone her age, playing in tournaments all over the country with a collection of medals and trophies that would make most golfers twice her age jealous.
Two years ago, in this same tournament, in this same spot, Rabb just missed. At the 2020 state meet, at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York, Rabb was tied heading into the final two holes. She triple-bogeyed 17 and lost by three shots.
To understand what led Rabb to this year’s title, think back to the 18th hole that day as a freshman. Following the woes on 17, Rabb parred the final hole, overcoming the disappointment to finish with silver.
Sports at that level come with a natural amount of nerves. Competing and winning there is as much about mental fortitude as well as physical performance.
Rabb was not alone in her strong performance this week. Just qualifying for the state championships is a difficult task and five other local players made it to Penn State this week.
Rabb and Nick Mahoney of Lewisburg were competing at states for the third time. Selinsgrove senior Sam Wetmiller was playing in the state’s top high school golf tournament for the second year in a row. Three other local players — Kennedy Petrovich of Shamokin, Kyle Beward of Midd-West and Danville’s Cole Duffy — also qualified for the two-day event.
They are all standout performers in their own right, holding their own physically and mentally under an incredible amount of stress. Hats off to all of them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.