There are people who are against teaching “Critical Race Theory” in our schools.
As people working toward antiracism, we wonder what this means. Reading books by black authors? Learning about other cultures? Talking about race openly, or at all? Where is the line between Critical Race Theory and thinking critically about race? Who gets to draw that line?
Antiracist education isn’t about making white people feel bad about themselves. It’s not about punishment for the sins of our ancestors. It’s about looking around and asking deep questions about our town, our country, and our world.
When we bring up race, people are quick to tell us that Mifflinburg has very few people of color. They say this as the reason we don’t need to talk about race. But no one asks why there are so few people of color here. Does the answer start 10 years ago? 50 years? 100 years? 400 years? Is this statement even true? These are the questions we need to ask.
We know racial inequality exists. The evidence is in the numbers. Almost every quality-of-life metric — family wealth, job prospects, morbidity rates — shows that white people generally live richer, safer, healthier lives than most people of color in America. How do we explain this?
Last summer, we watched the video of George Floyd being choked to death by a police officer. We watched other videos of black people being brutally killed by police the year before, and the year before that. Painfully, we know that we’ll see this happen again. How do we explain this?
Racism thrives on silence and misunderstanding. We need to talk about it, even if we disagree.
We tend to think of racism as intentional actions by individuals toward individuals. The truth is we all think and act in ways that can be racist, because we all live and work and go to school in places where racial inequality exists.
We don’t exclude ourselves from the work that needs to be done.
Mifflinburg students and parents have told us that people don’t speak up when racist or hateful things happen in school. Antiracist education helps each of us learn to intervene when we witness acts of racism and hate. People, like you, can help the person harmed in a way that’s meaningful to them. Instead of “calling out,” we can “call in” the offender, meet them with compassion, and show them how their action or speech was harmful. Intervening is a skill that needs to be learned and practiced. It starts with education.
Every child, regardless of color or ability, is valuable. Every child should be valued in our community and supported in our schools. Few people would disagree with this. But how do we actually do it? How do we support a Black child who sees the video of George Floyd’s murder, and then sees racist graffiti on their way to school? How do we support an Asian American child when a gunman targets and murders Asian women in Georgia? How do we tell students to not think critically about race when things like this happen?
We fear that antiracism is seen as a partisan issue, instead of a human one. That to be antiracist is to be liberal or Democrat. Shouldn’t conservatives also be against racism? To be antiracist is to support the full humanity of each person. This is not a partisan issue. Conservatives who care about this need to speak out and support antiracism efforts. We welcome anyone who wants to do so.
Racism is a serious problem, and it affects all of us, including here.
If people disagree with our methods of combating racism, then we’d like to hear other solutions. Do you think racism is a problem too? If so, what are you doing about it?
