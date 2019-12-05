A state House committee amendment to a bill that would allow local police officers to use radar for speed control, but block part-time police departments and part-time officers from using that same equipment, is unsubstantiated, unjustified, confusing and insulting.
Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that does not allow local police departments to use radar. Proponents note that radar offers a more accurate, safer way to carry out speed control. State police have been using radar since the 1960s, but under the longstanding ban, local police officers can only use timing devices to determine the speed of passing vehicles.
The state Senate passed legislation in June that would have allowed police in all departments to use radar by a vote of 49-1. The legislation included provisions to address unsubstantiated concerns that local police would use radar to rack up high numbers of speeding tickets to generate revenue from fines.
In November, the House Transportation Commission changed the bill to include the ban on radar use by part-time police departments and officers.
James Nowalk, president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Mayors, said the move to bar part-time officers from using radar was “unacceptable and arbitrary.”
“We allow them to carry all types of lethal and non-lethal weapons,” Nowalk said. “But we’re going to say they can’t carry a radar gun?” Nowalk also notes that mixed rules would create confusion in departments that employ both full- and part-time officers.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, said she expects the amended radar bill to be brought before the full House soon. She plans to offer an amendment on the House floor to undo the changes made by the transportation committee.
The move to bar part-time police from using radar means that about 200 departments in the state would be shut out, most of them in rural areas.
“I take exception with that,” she said. “They all have the same training.”
The amendment was introduced by state Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland County, who described the change as a compromise developed after talking with other lawmakers about their objections to the radar bill.
“It’s an incremental step. It’s a good step, 50 years in the making,” Rothman said. "If radar is approved for full-time police, the state can revisit the issue again to determine if its use should be expanded to include part-time police departments,” he said.
We find the amendment insulting to the many fully trained, qualified and dedicated part-time police officers who protect our safety every day. A compromise — especially an arbitrary and unjustified one such as this — should be removed from the bill.
Members of the state House had a bill before them — approved by a 49-1 vote in the state Senate — that respected the qualifications and duties of all of our local police officers. Members of the House should vote yes or no on the merits of allowing all local police to use radar without confusing provisions that do nothing more than insult our dedicated part-time officers.