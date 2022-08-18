The FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago was unprecedented, that much we can agree on. However, we’ve never before had a former president allegedly steal and refuse to return classified documents. That truly is a first.
What is sadly not unprecedented is the language Republicans have been using following this event. Representative Lauren Boebert called it a “coup.” Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini demanded FBI agents be arrested “upon sight.” Many Republicans are calling for retaliatory raids. Though it happened slightly before the raid, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) proudly brandished a banner which said “We are all domestic terrorists.”
We’ve seen the consequences of this rhetoric before. We saw it in the Buffalo shooting. We saw it at the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting. We saw it in the Charleston Church shooting. We saw it at the Charlottesville attack. We saw it on Jan. 6.
Now, just days after the raid, an armed Trump supporter who called for war online was killed after he attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati.
What happened to Trump was the federal government following the law to the letter. It’s not a witch hunt.
The FBI director is a Trump appointee, the federal judge who approved the warrant is hardly a dyed in the wool Democrat.
If conservatives’ only defenses to the law being enforced are conspiracies and calls for violence, then they are no longer the party of law and order. They have become the party of might makes right.
Zachary Lentz,
Selinsgrove