An intellect no less than that of Albert Einstein observed that “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Why would anyone continue to believe someone who makes a point of telling lie after lie? The fable of the “boy who cried ‘Wolf!’” relies upon the logic that one who repeatedly lies will suffer when his/her reputation for being credible eventually has been worn thin.
Many fervent disciples of Donald Trump have yet to be persuaded of what soon became obvious to many more of us who voted against him (after all, he lost the popular vote both in 2016 and in 2020): Trump’s well-documented and ongoing game plan for the accumulation of personal wealth and power is to lie repeatedly and often, with no limit on the lengths to which he will go to serve himself by abusing the right to speak freely. The voting public ought at least to try to be aware of the drawbacks of choosing a leader who is categorically truth-averse.
One consequence of the recent indictments is the fact that they have presented Trump the opportunity to raise funds for his legal defense by going forward with his third consecutive attempt to lose the popular vote. Seeing the presidency as perhaps his last and best opportunity to play his “avoid prosecution/incarceration” or “get out of jail free” card, the recent literature seeking contributions to the presidential election campaign offers the warning that 10% of every dollar contributed may be used to defray his legal expenses, ranging from defending the expanding list of federal and state felonies, fending off civil claims amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, on to his own ill-considered cases as a plaintiff, some quite frivolous, in which he and a few of his lawyers have been sanctioned by being ordered to pay large sums of money, some forfeiting their license to practice.
If folks want to contribute to the election campaign of a wealthy, privileged, narcissistic and misanthropic politician, that’s their choice. What offends is that it may be less than well-known that the faithful are being used, without being made well aware of the fact, that part of their contributions are being used to pay the guns-for-hire attorneys that Trump burns through with his endless attempts to get away with as much as he can.
A second point arises from the similarly extravagant dishonesty of George Santos, inspired by the example of Trump; like Trump, he is supported, in pursuit of their antidemocratic propensity to promote a dishonest politics of grievance and to exercise popular-vote minority power, by the so-called “Freedom Caucus.” We so need to reform our political system by scaling back abuse of the First Amendment. What can we do to stop tolerating the proclivity of so many holders of elected offices at all levels to lie with impunity?
There is no simple solution, but here’s a suggestion to consider. Our elected officials are public servants, and as such, they are our employees. Presently, candidates file documents to formalize intent to seek office. Once elected, those public servants are required to pledge fealty to federal and state constitutions. Why not include, among those documents and oaths, a pledge to be honest in official pronouncements, including graduated penalties, up to and including expedited removal from office prior to the expiration of the present term, for a due-process determined violation of that pledge? So many think that “politicians always lie.” Why do we accept that without challenge? Is there really a downside to insisting up front that office-holders be honest?
Before the internet and Fox News, the First Amendment preference for vigorous debate as the best way to enforce the optimistic premise that demonstrable liars, for the most part, would not succeed (or at least not continue to succeed) in winning elections may have worked; no longer.
Let’s give credit where credit is due: Donald Trump has succeeded skillfully and dramatically in using dishonesty to increase dramatically the number of those who can be fooled so much of the time. I prefer to cast my vote for honesty and integrity, desirable traits lacking in too many candidates. Let’s raise the bar.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.