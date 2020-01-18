As reported by John Finnerty (Jan. 11) the business community is split on the question of raising the minimum wage, which in Pennsylvania remains set at the federal minimum of $7.25. The State Senate has passed a bill for a gradual raise, but the Republicans in charge of the State House appear reluctant.
Aside from the manifest injustice of expecting anyone to work 40 hours a week and not be able to afford an apartment, I would make three points.
First, all our neighboring states (including West Virginia, for goodness sake!) have minimum wages at least $1.30 above ours, and it doesn’t seem to have harmed their businesses. I have not heard of a major wave of businesses leaving our neighbors to set up shop here.
Second, if the minimum wage were raised, all employers would be equally subject to it, and all would be equally able to pass on the cost to customers.
And third, raising the minimum wage would put more money in the pockets of the poorest, who are the most likely to spend it, thereby supporting our local economy.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg