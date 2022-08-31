Pre-pandemic, Montour County officials began exploring the potential of adjusting pay for workers.
Today, as industries are struggling to hire and maintain staff, Montour County was in a position to make some changes thanks to a salary survey review.
Beginning Oct. 3, 2022, the starting hourly rate for workers will be $14.50 per hour, up $2 from the previous wage. The increase was the recommended change from J.L. Nicks and Associates, which began their salary survey review in December 2021.
County Commissioner Ken Holdren called the raises "an effort to right 10 years of inaction."
Starting hourly wages were the first item on the review list, but those workers weren't the only ones who benefitted.
Salaries and hourly wages of supervisors and several department coordinators also saw increases.
The consultants looked at performance and length of service to suggest pay adjustments. They also recommended changing from the outdated "clerk" to administrative assistant.
Caseworkers and probation officers in Children and Youth Services received a hike to $18 an hour, retroactive to Aug. 1. The victim witness coordinator's hourly rate also increased to $18 per hour. Part-time veterans service officers and part-time zoning officers will start at $14.50 per hour.
Last Thursday, several employers — Acrow Bridge/Milton Steel Company, Capstone Logistics, Custom Container Solutions, Gorgo Group/Gorgo Pallet, Keystone Pallet & Recycling, T Ross Brothers Construction and Weis Markets Distribution Center — held a unique job crawl in partnership with PA CareerLink in the Milton Industrial Park. There were multiple open houses some of which included door prizes, open interviews and facility tours.
Turnout of potential employees was luke warm.
“Recently, it’s been hard. I can’t explain why,” said Cathy Koser, a benefits administrator at Milton Steel. “We advertise on Indeed. We do things with CareerLink."
“Job fairs are not something we’ve had to do in the past. We did a Berwick job fair recently with CareerLink.”
Time will tell if Montour County's hikes will be enough to combat an unpredictable job market, but commissioners deserve recognition for realizing the issue pre-pandemic and acting on the consultants' suggestions once the review was complete.