January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, a time to remember that trafficking — the exploitation of people using force, fraud, or coercion for the purposes of commercial sex, forced labor, or domestic servitude — is happening in Pennsylvania and in our Valley.
According to the International Labor Organization, there are about 28 million victims of human trafficking globally, including 17.3 million people experiencing forced labor in private sector industries and 6.3 million experiencing forced commercial sexual exploitation. State data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts show that charges for 1,096 human trafficking offenses were filed in Pennsylvania over the past five years.
As awareness continues to increase, so too are the reports. That is a good thing. There were more offenses filed in 2021 — 303 — across Pennsylvania than in the previous two years combined — 163.
Last week, executives from PennDOT, Health, Labor and Industry, and Pennsylvania State Police, and the Office of Victim Advocate spoke out to raise awareness and recognition of human trafficking, outlining efforts to combat it, explaining how to report potential cases, and offering other critical resources for survivors.
“Human trafficking is happening across the world, and unfortunately, right here in Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “We’re collaborating at state, national, and local levels to combat this problem and we urge the public to join us in the fight.”
Recognition is key. A few years ago, all Evangelical Community Hospital employees began receiving training about human trafficking to recognize signs of those receiving treatment in the hospital. PennDOT is one of the first state government agencies nationwide to educate its employees on human trafficking awareness, with all staff at driver’s license centers and Welcome Centers receiving training.
Stakeholders last week reminded the public about what potential warning signs could look like, including: A lack of knowledge of a person’s community or whereabouts; restricted or controlled communication where people cannot speak for themselves; people not in control of their own identification documents; or signs of branding or tattooing of a trafficker’s name (often on the neck).
While we live in a rural area, key travel corridors bisect our Valley. Officials have often said Interstate 80 to Routes 11/15 are key battlegrounds in this fight. Raising awareness is key, along with the old mantra that if you see something, say something.
The National Human Trafficking hotline (1-888-373-7888) is a 24/7 resource for victims and service providers.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.