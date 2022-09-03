It was a frightening warning from Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko last week when he said normal doses of overdose antidote Narcan are not as successful as they have been previously.
Adding to the level of concern was another warning from county officials. They acknowledged more than a dozen overdoses across Northumberland County, including two fatalities, in recent weeks.
The news comes as area officials raised their voices during the third annual Overdose Awareness Day program. The event was hosted by Oasis Community Recovery Club and AppleGate Recovery; the groups also pushed the Good Samaritan Law that extends immunity to some drug users calling 911 to report overdoses.
The event arrived at a good time. We always wish the message was received by a wider audience, but reaching one person, or a handful, can make a difference.
Siko encouraged people to call for help if a loved one or friend overdoses. The antidotes don’t always work, Siko stressed.
If a person is overdosing or dying, “I cannot stress enough, call 911. Get medical professionals or law enforcement there immediately. We’ll deal with the rest later.”
Less than a decade ago, Pennsylvania updated its drug laws to extend good samaritan protections to those calling for help for a person experiencing a drug overdose. A person calling about overdoses must identify themselves, must cooperate with first responders and must stay with the person who has overdosed.
Narcan and other overdose antidotes have been and continue to be lifesavers. But too many people are relying on them to do just that each and every time, a dangerous game of Russian roulette.
Eventually time, or luck, runs out.
This recent rash of overdoses in our region must serve as a reminder of the dangers lurking everywhere and with all of us. Addiction doesn’t discriminate. A dangerous drug cocktail killing randomly and devastatingly.
Oasis Club President Danielle Houtz said this was the third year in a row the recovery club hosted the event.
“It has not gotten any easier. The overdoses have not lessened in this community,” she said, a sobering reminder of the every day dangers of addiction.
