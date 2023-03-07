Having been a cheerleader for the majority of my life, I am very familiar with the debates surrounding the legitimacy of cheerleading as a sport. Some believe it is a sport, others believe it is an activity requiring no athleticism.
This debate has made it to the forefront of cheerleading’s image. It is the first thing to come to many people’s minds when thinking about cheerleading. How dare cheerleaders walk around thinking the activity they participate in is a sport? This must be a pretty big problem, right?
Wrong. No matter someone’s view on the legitimacy of cheerleading, there is objectively a larger problem facing cheerleading. This problem is overshadowed by immature arguments.
Many people that are not involved in cheerleading are unaware of the sexual violence plaguing the cheerleading world. Despite the available evidence all over the internet, people are unaware that sexual abuse in cheerleading is occurring around the country.
Central Pennsylvanians are no exception. Recently, Woodward Camp in Centre County terminated its cheerleading and gymnastics programs. The owners of Woodward claim this is due to the fact that cheerleading and gymnastics do not mesh with the camp’s action sports image, but some parents of previous attendees would disagree. Woodward has been sued by the parents of athletes that claim they have been sent inappropriate images, and groped by staff. Despite the fact that these events allegedly occurred very close to home, many people are unaware.
Even more sexual abuse allegedly occurs in other areas of the country. In South Carolina, Rockstar Cheer, a very well-known gym in the cheer industry, has closed its doors after its owner committed suicide due to countless accusations of sexual violence. State and federal suits have been filed against the gym, and many athletes have claimed to have been drugged, then sexually assaulted by staff at Rockstar Cheer.
Despite the mass amount of alleged victims in these cases, so few people know about them. While people seem to be very well-versed in cheerleading when arguing that it is not a sport, they become uneducated when it comes to the real problems facing the cheer industry.
It is time for the general public to become aware of the abuse occurring in cheerleading, as well as many other sports and activities so that further abuse can be prevented.
Mackenzie Vasbinder,
Mifflinburg Area High School