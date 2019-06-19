Our nation’s minimum wage is a baseline and raising a baseline proportionally changes nothing as all associated costs will increase equally.
Well, that’s not exactly true as Bernie Sanders and Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed doubling of the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour will straight up destroy the value of our senior citizens’ savings and fixed retirement incomes. Senior citizens will see their standard of living diminish immeasurably if this proposed doubling of the minimum wage occurs.
Isn’t it funny how Bernie Sanders and Gov. Wolf fail to mention this economic reality when they address their supporters at political functions?
The answer to increasing low wages is simple; teach and promote personal responsibility and accountability in the workplace. (Think government ad campaign.)
If workers want to earn more they need to do more to justify their increased pay. Workers who make themselves more valuable through job experience, education, and acceptance of leadership positions almost always earn more.
It is not the community’s responsibility to raise the entry-level worker’s paycheck with a forced minimum wage increase.
No, it is the individual worker’s responsibility to make themselves worth more by obtaining and maintaining a viable skill set which in turn increases their wages.
William Shirk,
Selinsgrove