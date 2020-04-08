My most heartfelt “Thank You” to the person in the Honda SUV who, on March 30 at 7:30 a.m., graciously paid for my order of four bags of coffee beans at the Dunkin drive-thru.
It was a huge surprise when the clerk said as he handed me my order “Well, this is your lucky day. The person in front of you paid your order!”
I was so shocked that I tried to find them to thank them but traffic prevented me from doing so.
So I hope that the person in the Honda sees this letter of much great appreciation and kindness.
I hope someday someone passes it forward for you!
Denise Emery,
Winfield