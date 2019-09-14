What has been called by many a special election, I still prefer to call it a ratification of an appointed individual selected by a small group of people.
I am currently reading Mark Levin’s latest book, “The Liberty Amendments: Restoring the American Republic,” in which he discusses the out-of-control government in this country at the federal level. The recent special election shows that it exists even at the local level.
Even so, I’m very proud of the campaign that I ran. I was honest, straight-forward and spoke the truth. In the debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters the candidate chosen by the select few decided he didn’t need to participate. Without that individual the debate still went on between me and the Democratic candidate. At the conclusion of the debate there were many individuals who complimented the two of us for conducting a clean and respectful debate, presenting our position on important issues so that the people could make an intellectual decision at the polls.
There was even a bit of humor during the debate, not towards each other but at the timekeepers. If the legislators would have the same integrity, honor and respect toward each other that Dr. Jennifer and I demonstrated, things would get done for the people.
Even though I am registered as a Republican I do not hold myself bound to the party as if it is a security blanket. On the day the people went to the polls I spent time at Bucknell and the middle school passing out my business cards asking people to consider me as a write-in.
An individual felt it necessary to slander me by stating that I was a “usable idiot” and that if I didn’t know what that meant to Google it. Well, young man, I knew the definition that night because I was looking at it.
The result of this process was that the people are so wrapped up within their political party that they are blind to the truth. Yes, I was only able to muster 3 percent of the vote and to those people, I extend my greatest admiration, gratitude and appreciation.
I’ve been reinstated as the district captain for the Article V Convention of States movement. For the time being, I’ll be devoting my time and dedication to that movement.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg