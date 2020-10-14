The Susquehanna Valley is seeking rational citizens. Every dairy farmer knows when you have a sick cow you separate it from the herd to prevent the disease from spreading. Every pig farmer knows when he has a sick pig he isolates it to stop the disease from spreading. Every poultry farmer knows that when you have a sick bird you remove it from the flock to stop the disease from spreading. Every deer hunter knows that Chronic Wasting Disease can only be stopped by tracking and preventing the disease from spreading. Every parent or teacher knows that when a child is sick, you isolate it to prevent the disease from spreading to the rest of the family. Every homemaker knows when you find a rotten apple in the basket you remove it to stop the spreading. Every successful business owner knows he cannot have a successful business unless he/she has employees and customers who are healthy.
But not this president and his supporters. Their solution to COVID is to make everyone sick, let the population rot. It hurts to see the lack of rational, intelligent people continuing to support irrational behavior with political signs supporting a president and an administration that doesn’t care about them and their fellow Americans.
Some are even proud to announce they are “deplorable.” Sad, sad, sad. Perhaps, just perhaps, the community’s attitude and ability to reason is the cause of bright students leaving the area. The future is yours if you take control of it.
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury