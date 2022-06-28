In a recent letter (June 24) John Benick of Trevorton condemns the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings as “a conspiracy and unconstitutional,” and quotes a couple of sentences from conservative columnist George Will to back him up. But the passage cited from Will’s column (Washington Post, June 10) is ripped completely out of context.
Contrary to Mr. Benick’s interpretation, Will actually applauds the hearings, insisting that the shocking facts about Trump’s perfidy should be publicly aired as “a necessary first step toward the recovery of (the nation’s) dignity.” Will wisely cautions the committee against overstepping its brief bipartisan grandstanding or pretending that it has the constitutional authority to criminally charge Trump — neither of which, by the way, it has done.
Because Will thinks it’s vital for the ex-president’s schemes to be exposed that he counsels the committee to avoid getting sidetracked by “the quicksand of fascinating but legally problematic definitions of conspiracy.”
I’m confident that if Mr. Benick re-reads the column, he’ll see that Will, a doyen of American conservatism, shares neither his disdain for the committee nor his admiration for the ex-president.
Quite the contrary.
Kerry Walters,
Lewisburg