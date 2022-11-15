Our constitution doesn’t need to be rewritten, it needs to be reread! It seems people, including many politicians and reporters don’t understand that we have executive, legislative, and judicial branches, with a division of powers, and that powers not specifically reserved for the federal government are controlled by the states.
One example of this is that the congress controls the federal purse strings. The president does not have the power to spend hundreds of billions of dollars without direction from congress, as he is trying to do with student loan forgiveness. He isn’t king. He is also not solving the problems associated with the costs of college.
The Supreme Court is taking a lot of disparagement for recent decisions. The press has constantly reported that the court expanded gun rights in the recent Bruen decision. They didn’t expand anything. They simply disallowed New York’s very arbitrary method of deciding who receives a concealed carry permit and denying 99% of applicants without reason.
Finally, when the court reversed the Roe v Wade decision, the press said they took away a woman’s right to control their own bodies. What they did was correct a mistake made by a previous court assigning power to the federal government not defined in the Constitution, which actually belonged to the states.
While this made for a much more even law, it took away power delegated to the states. Some politicians of both parties make this an all or nothing subject with no compromise.
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam