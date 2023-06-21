Recently, the local ironies were too much!
Congrats to Bloomsburg for reopening its pool after six years, and also to Mifflinburg, for getting state grant money for a feasibility study for its pool and park complex.
These were occurring while the heavy equipment began dismantling our pool complex here in Milton. The sad ending for our Milton facility came about because a majority of our elected council members decided to vote against the response of an 85% plurality survey that wanted to pursue avenues to save the pool.
One of the very people who voted against keeping the Milton pool, Joe Moralez, is now lauded by Encina, as the local qualified community liaison to represent their interests. How does that work?
There was no indication that 85% of the people could sway him to represent their interests here, but we are to trust that all will be fine in the future in terms of representing the interests of the people of the Susquehanna Valley.
One of my old college professors told us to read the lines, read between the lines, and read beyond the lines and you will see and understand the entirety of what it is that lies before you. As for irony, it was originally used in Greek tragedies and here we are.
Stanley Share,
Milton