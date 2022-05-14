This is a response to the May 7 opinion “We must demand rights” written by Catherine Jacobson, a senior at Lewisburg High School.
First, I doubt Catherine read Justice Alito’s opinion because it doesn’t ban abortion, it sends it back to the states. The rightful place where fundamental democracy and federalism can play out — the voting booth and state legislature.
Second, loaded terms like pregnant people may be politically correct, but they’re a slap in the face to every woman who selflessly participates in the creative miracle that gave each one of us the opportunity “to be.”
Third, abortion-friendly organizations like the World Health Organization, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for Reproductive Rights are not infallible bastions of truth free from scrutiny. Critical thinking requires pro-life statistics and counter-arguments deserve a fair hearing.
Fourth, Martin Luther King’s quotes, especially those on justice, are inspiring. However, I suspect the kind of justice Rev. Dr. King was referring to was grounded in immutable principles like those found in the traditional understanding of human nature, natural law, and divine law not “woke” justice.
Fifth, nothing was said about the role virtue, conscience formation, and character development play in reducing the demand for abortion.
Last but not least, reading more philosophical and theological treasures from the early Western Canon, and fewer social media posts would go a long way in relieving irrational anxieties about the future.
Best wishes for happiness!
Larry Lahiff,
Lewisburg