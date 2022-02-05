I appreciate Dennis Zeigenfuss’ Jan. 26 letter (An unfortunate trend) in response to my own of Jan. 19 (A better way to teach America’s racial history) because it demonstrated that he read my letter but didn’t understand my point.
He offered a red herring instead. I laid out a small sampling of what kids are learning around the country, was pretty clear on the language and negativity used, and opined that it felt as though Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has been canceled.
These examples have nothing to do with critical thinking, as Mr. Zeigenfuss would want. Instead, they label according to race and introduce shame, oppression, guilt, etc. to kids of all races. That is why parents are and have been complaining.
Amazingly, Mr. Zeigenfuss’ trigger wasn’t with any of that, but rather with the only positive statement in my entire letter. Dr. Williams studied the effects of government policies and markets on minority groups for decades, and as such his opinion is pretty credible. In fact I’d call it a conclusion.
Would Mr. Zeigenfuss also be triggered by Ivi McDaniel’s quote in the Feb. 2 Daily Item, top of page A6? “For the little girls that are going to come up after me, they can do any and everything that they want to do. They can make history, they can be a Black girl and lead and they can be a little Black girl with a voice and make a difference in the community and in the world.” I applaud it. I also believe it is a prime example of my original point, which was to teach America’s racial history in context and include the positives, the latter of which is sorely missing now.
I was hoping to have made a unifying, uplifting-for-children, suggestion. In fact I believe I did. I’m sorry Mr. Zeigenfuss missed the point.
Blandina Lecce,
Selinsgrove