While the current Union County commissioners are patting each other on the back for the final sales of Great Stream Commons, let’s take a look at what it really cost the taxpayers. I do not have the actual figures but hope this inspires the commissioners to develop a spreadsheet of all cost associated with the project from start to finish.
First cost would be the floating of the bonds in 1998 (payment cost were one million dollars a year) and cost associated with setting up the bond issue. Then you have the cost of putting in the roads, water lines and water tower, gas lines. The costs of engineering, sales firms, and in house person hired to sell the property.
The Union County Housing Authority bought land on the south end of the property to put in housing (this sale saved the county from going into default). Remember the Housing Authority only operates on tax dollars so in fact it is tax dollars going to another taxing agency (neat). The housing authority built houses, put in the infrastructure and sold the houses. Only problem is the cost of development was around $125,000 per unit and they sold for around $75,500. Good deal for taxpayers!
The railroad bridge was replaced at a cost of $2 million so they had a selling tool. Big expense for the taxpayers? They refinanced the bond at some point at a cost to the taxpayers.
Then we get in to the tax part. The county owned the land so no taxes were collected plus it is a tax free zone. Who made up the difference? Taxpayers? I believe the county received other grants (taxpayer’s money) throughout the years but cannot confirm. I feel we need a full accounting from our commissioners, nothing like openness in government!
Bob Brouse,
Mifflinburg