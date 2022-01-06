If I could sit down and have a conversation with a devoted Trump supporter I would like to ask some of the following questions.
n Do you believe that Donald Trump was the winner of the 2020 presidential election and the win was stolen from him?
n Do you think that the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol were the actions of patriotism and not a violent attack on the very foundations of our Democratic-Republican form of government?
n Do you believe that Trump “tells it” like it really is? No, BS.
n Do you reason like Fred Keller does that there is no such thing as gun violence? After all, guns don’t shoot themselves.
n Do you agree with Trump that climate change is a hoax?
I have many more questions, but this would be a good starting point for such a conversation. The problem here is that all of these beliefs are built upon a false foundation. Ideas and convictions built on a false narrative must by their very nature be faulty. Whatever your political philosophy might be, you can’t produce a constructive narrative based on false information. You can strongly support the Second Amendment, but to deny that the endless incidences of shootings in our schools, workplaces, and shopping areas isn’t gun violence requires extraordinary mental gymnastics and a reason not to support reasonable gun control legislation. The use of a gun in a violent act after all is gun violence.
The biggest and most dangerous of these falsely based ideas is that somehow there was massive fraud that stole the 2020 presidential election from Trump. To make such a charge requires evidence that has yet to be presented. You can’t present something that doesn’t exist. Sixty court cases later and we are still without a shred of evidence in the courtrooms. Rudy made all kinds of accusation outside the courthouse, but turned very mute inside. The supposed examples of fraud given by Trump have been neatly disposed of with a closer look.
Consider that people died because virtually everything he said about the coronavirus was a lie or a statement of ignorance. How ironic that when he recently told the truth telling everyone to get the very effective COVID vaccine, his supporters booed him!
How anyone could watch the events of the storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and say it was not a violent attack is beyond any rational conclusion.
Beating Capitol policemen with flag poles isn’t a violent act? Do peaceful protesters bring tie strips to a rally? Spraying pepper spray, throwing fire extinguishers, and crushing policemen in doorways are peaceful acts? Carrying a confederate flag through the Capitol building is an act of patriotism? Attempting to prevent Congress from carrying out a constitutionally directed vote is sedition. How can we possibly have members of Congress who have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution possibly claim that these were just peaceful patriots?
To claim that climate change is just a hoax would require one to live in a bubble of ignorance about the world around them or to willfully put ones financial interests ahead of the world’s wellbeing like the oil companies.
In Alaska, homes and highways are caving in as permafrost melts. The French wine industry is threatened by rising temperatures as their weather moves north and England becomes a wine producing country. Storm intensity and frequency is increasing. Fire season is now almost a full year season in the West. Droughts threaten crops in one area as floods destroy crops in others. It is essential that we understand that climate is a measure of overall weather patterns, not the day to day occurrence of our weather.
People have different political philosophies. That is not the issue here. By which ever we use as a directional principle you use to draw a conclusion, it must be based on sound evidence if it is to be a rational conclusion.
It seems that too many on the so-called political right have given up basing their conclusions on real facts and evidence.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.