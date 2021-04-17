I needed to renew my driver's license, so I bit the bullet and decided to go to the DMV in Selinsgrove to get my Real ID as well.
Got there at 8:30 to a long line. At 8:40 a young woman with a clipboard came out to expedite the process. I was impressed.
My passport had expired three years ago, so I couldn’t use that. However, I believed I had all the other paperwork:
Social security card. Check
Two forms of identification. Check
Certified birth certificate. Check
Certified marriage certificate. Check
Because I had been divorced: Certified copy of first marriage certificate. Oops?
Will a certified copy of divorce decree do? Nope
Although astounded at this, I remained calm. After all, this young woman did not make the rules. So no Real ID today.
To get a certified copy of a marriage certificate, I called the courthouse in Luzerne county. I was married in Avoca. Well, I’d have to talk to the recorder of deeds.
“What county did you apply for a marriage license in.”
Wait, what? “You have to contact the county where you got your marriage application.”
I was married in Luzerne county. “That doesn't count."
I reply, “That was 51 years ago”.
What I wanted to say was “That was 51 years ago!!!!” I can't remember. I was living in New Jersey. My husband-to-be in Millville. So it was possible that it was either Luzerne or Columbia County.
Really? A certified copy wouldn't be registered in the county where the marriage took place? And, if I were able to get a copy there it would be $25 and a self-addressed stamped envelope.
By this time, I am wild. How can this be? I have enough other identification to show I am who I am. And because I don't have a certified copy of my application for my first marriage this whole process is stalled?
The whole episode left my mind boggled.
I returned home, got my old passport, got the renewal form, went to CVS for a photo and just renewed my passport.
This got me thinking. What about people who do not have passports? My current husband says fewer than half of Americans have passports. (42% in the U.S. and 48% in Pa). What about people who don't have the other things needed. If they had to get certified copies of social security cards, marriage licenses (and, if there were more than one) each copy would cost at least $25. Then, if they needed to drive to the DMV, which is not conveniently located, what if they didn't have a car? Plus, then a fee for the Real ID?
We are told that it is easy to get a Real ID. In what universe? If I'm having a problem, and I am relatively comfortably situated, I can afford the fees and I have a car, how can folks with fewer advantages get an ID. Is it this hard in every state, or only PA?
Honestly, I’m left agog.
There are other possible ramifications here. What if the state decides to require Real ID to vote? How many would be excluded?
This issue needs to be revisited by the legislature. These requirements are prohibitive, not to say sexist. My ex-husband does not need his marriage application as proof. Let’s get this sorted out before this becomes a requirement for all individuals to have.
Lenore Askew lives in Sunbury.