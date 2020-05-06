The need is real here in our Valley. It’s going to be for some time.
Many in our region are feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.
According to U.S. Department of Labor, more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation since March 15. Over the last 50 days, there have been only two — April 25 and May 2, both Saturdays — where the number of Pennsylvanians applying for benefits has been less than 10,000. A dozen days have seen at least 50,000 people apply.
There is some hope with the mitigated “Yellow phase” coming to 24 counties across the state on Friday. Heavy restrictions will remain in place. Some people will return to work. Many won’t, and their financial uncertainty will continue.
As is often the case, the Valley is opening its arms to those in need.
On Monday, thousands lined up for 2 gallons of free milk at the former Kmart parking lot at the confluence of Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam. Some got in line as early as 9 a.m. for the giveaway scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Traffic backed up in both directions along the highway.
Monday’s “Pop Your Trunk” drive-through giveaway was pulled off by the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and National Beef.
“There is a legitimate need,” said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. “The supply chain is out of whack and there are limitations at the grocery store. We’re seeing people with large families and people coming on behalf of their neighbors. It’s a very challenging, complex time.”
Pair that event with crowds flooding food giveaways at churches, regular and ongoing giveaways at schools for out-of-class students, nonprofits and teachers’ unions offering meals, and overwhelmed food banks, verify what Troutman says.
“That’s what we hope for, to help families, and being able to see there was this much need, it’s important,” Micah Miner, the general manager of National Beef said during the milk giveaway Monday.
If you need help, organizations like the United Way, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and many others are there to help.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.