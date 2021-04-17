The expression “women and minorities” grew out of the Civil Rights and Women’s Rights movements in the 1960s-70s to help us get our head around the staggering level of bias and exclusion in this country. It became normalized to the point that we said it like a single word.
“Womenandminorities,” after being shoved in a corner for centuries, enslaved, kept home, excluded from schooling, voting, careers, owning property, serving on juries, joining clubs and professional organizations, controlling their own body; after being exploited, raped, beaten, driven from their land, and hanged from trees, they lost patience and demanded that this country clean up the rules, and live up to its promise of equal justice for all.
By grouping so many together in one sentence, I’m not trying to equate experiences or minimize the pain, punishment, cruelty or persecution visited on them. Each group, internally heterogeneous, has its story and its burden. What I’m trying to do is illustrate the accumulated brutality of American exclusion, past and present.
Here’s what tends to get buried in public debates over “identity:” Together, womenandminorities constitute the vast majority of Americans.
This fact needs to be our guiding star.
Lately, we’ve seen a slew of exciting “firsts,” with broader representation in Congress and the President’s Cabinet, greater recognition of contributions of women and minority populations in many other fields. We celebrate their accomplishments.
But every one of these extraordinary individuals is also an exception that proves the rule. Beyond inspiring us, they provide a stream of evidence that our system has not been fair … ever. The truth is that since this nation’s founding, a relatively small slice of the population — namely white men, especially heterosexual and with money — has hogged way more than their rightful share of power, wealth, and decision-making. And have preserved their elevated status by crafting rules that keep them at the top and in the spotlight.
We scratch our heads, asking how we can achieve a little more diversity here and there. Instead, we should ask why is the voice of the “respectable white man” considered “universal,” most able to speak for all? Why do we consider boards, congresses, administrations normal when overwhelmingly composed of this same small group? But would protest leadership composed exclusively of women? Or people of color? Or people not conforming to “traditional” norms of sexuality?
The truth is, we are not suffering from the under-representation of womenandminorities, we are suffering from the over-representation of these particular men. And they don’t want to make much room for others at the top. This is the fundamental problem. We are seeing how they will resort to violent means to maintain their place: Suppress voter’s rights, suppress reproductive rights, shoot people at banal traffic stops, put bathrooms off-limits, impose pious ideology on everyone, buy the silence of those they’ve abused. And lie.
Simone de Beauvoir famously said women are not born, they are made. They are made by laws and norms that define them in an artificial dichotomy with men, for the purpose of limiting women’s access to power. Biological reality shows a whole spectrum of being between the poles of male and female. Man/woman is not either/or. This is equally true for all the categories that dog us. Categories erase a range of being to create dichotomies that lift some by putting others down. Black people did not define their identity in this country, they were defined by the legal structure of slavery. Women were defined by inheritance and property laws. Sexualities and gender that muddied the neat dichotomy by lying outside it were declared immoral and illegal. Races and ethnicities were often defined by immigration laws like the Asian Exclusion Act, intended to limit their numbers. That these categories have varied over time illustrates their randomness. All these people have been subjected to a distrust, dismissal, and control that is also well-known to the poor.
Societies flourish and are more collaborative when decisions are fine-tuned by multiple perspectives and experiences. For the good of all, including the traditional power class, we must normalize inclusivity, and view the familiar over-representation of white men in leadership roles as an aberration. We do better when power is shared. Fully. Fairly.
Lynn Palermo is on the faculty at Susquehanna University and is a resident of Lewisburg.