William J. Folk in a letter published on Oct. 14, claimed that Lana Gulden’s Oct. 10 “My Turn”, “absolutely shredded history” saying “to only choose politically correct parts to make a point is dishonest.”
He then proceeded in his letter to make statements that are not supported by historical facts.
While it is certainly true that Muslims captured Europeans to use as slaves, over many centuries, especially in the Mediterranean area, I know of no reputable source claiming they were treated worse than Africans. What is true is that more than 11 million Africans were shipped to the Americas and that a significant percentage died during the passage. Many slave owners in the Americas worked their slaves so hard that they expected them to die after only one year. They built that into their business plan. And, while it is also true that in some areas of Africa, some Muslims were involved in the slave trade, it is absolutely false that all slave “operations” were run by Muslims as Mr. Folk claims. Africans were captured or sold into slavery by other non-Muslim Africans, by Christian Europeans, by Americans, and by Muslims, all of whom lived and/or traded in Africa.
Why do you focus so exclusively on Muslim activity, Mr. Folk, other than to make your personal political point of view that Muslims are inherently more evil than others? The African slave trade came into being solely to provide labor for European colonies, mainly in the Americas (later becoming independent countries, including the USA), to extract wealth from the new world. This wealth benefited mainly white Christian people of European extraction. It wasn’t a “Muslim” thing; it was a “greed” thing. Some Africans also benefited from this horrific trade, some of whom were Muslim; but the primary benefit was to Christian European/American people. They created the demand and the trade existed for them.
Mr. Folk also stated that Columbus, compared to his contemporaries, was “soft hearted.” Again, says who? Clearly, the historical record shows he was as bad or worse than many contemporaries. Indigenous people were abused, enslaved and killed by Columbus. And we shouldn’t raise statues of bad people, simply because they did something which now some of us revere because it inadvertently led to the founding of our country.
Bottom line is that Mr. Folk is guilty of exactly what he accused, falsely, Ms. Gulden of doing, i.e., saying things that support his view, regardless of facts.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury