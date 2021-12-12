The Dec, 9, 2021 edition of The Daily Item reports “Geisinger’s hospitals overburdened.”
Normally I read the paper with some stoicism but this morning I felt angry and frustrated. Why are doctors, nurses and all other hospital personnel, our EMTs and police officers, facing repeated exposure to this COVID virus, and being expected to rise to an overwhelming and unnecessary challenge? Repeatedly!
It’s ridiculous, and our Congressman Keller has done nothing to prevent, in fact has helped worsen, this ongoing crisis.
I called Mr. Keller’s Washington office today to urge him to visit our local hospitals and speak with the CEOs so that he can gain on-the-ground insight into the reality of COVID illnesses and deaths.
The office person told me she didn’t know if such a visit is scheduled but would pass on my message.
Perhaps other people will feel the way I do and insist that Mr. Keller get another perspective on this situation, rather than pushing his legislation to stop vaccine mandates (or testing as an alternative) for employees of private employers.
Mr. Keller’s insistence that people can “use common sense” seems to deny that either people don’t have any or they don’t give a hoot about anyone else. The latter seems to reflect Mr. Keller’s attitude about his constituents and hometown neighbors.
Mr. Keller’s Washington, D.C. phone number is 202-225-3731.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg