Some people object to the COVID-19 vaccination by stating that they do not know what is in the vaccine and refuse to put suspicious ingredients in their bodies. I’ve heard this apprehension by well-meaning people who do not know how the vaccines work or how the newer ones were developed. Sometimes we must go with evidence, along with a little trust. First comes evidence.
The most recently developed, effective vaccines do not contain live viruses. Vaccines like the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine include messenger RNA (mRNA), a bit of genetic material. The body uses this bit of DNA to make a mimic of one protein of the virus that causes COVID-19. The mRNA causes the person receiving it to marshal their immune system to mount a defensive response to the COVID-19 virus. The mRNA in is only present in the body for a short time and disperses. It does not stay in the body or alter a person’s genetic makeup.
These vaccines have been under development for over 20 years. The COVID virus is a new mutation in an old family of viruses that sparked the SARS (the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic in 2002 and the emergence of MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) in 2012. Four types of corona viruses in this virus family also cause the common cold, and we know that there still is no cure for the common cold but to endure and see it through. But that is where similarities between COVID and the common cold end, because strains that cause MERS and SARS are deadly — and so is COVID-19.
The families of these deadly viruses have been studied for more than 50 years, said Eric Yager, associate professor of microbiology at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Medical News Today. Scientists have long had existing data on the structure, genome, and life cycle of this type of virus. As the outbreak deepened, research accelerated. The corona family of viruses is not new to research, but this mutation and its delta variant are. The vaccines were found to be effective, vetted for emergency use last year by the Centers for Disease Control and are now approved permanently as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration.
Why trust the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)? It’s a long story. The FDA began as the Bureau of Chemistry under President Lincoln as part of the Department of Agriculture. When foods were first manufactured for mass consumption during and after the Civil War, foods contained toxic metals like lead and arsenic. Milk was laced with ground chalk to pad out milk thinned with water. Rotten meat was blended and canned along with fresh. Unsafe ingredients made for more shelf life and profit, and at that time, nothing needed to be labeled. Medicines were not regulated and were barely-concealed humbugs containing serious addictive and toxic chemicals. By the turn of the 20th century, industrialization meant that large quantities of unsafe foods and medicines could be mass-produced and sold without consequence; for instance, by 1912, Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup “for teething and colicky babies,” unlabeled and laced with morphine, killed many infants it was treating. Cocaine in Coca Cola explained why the drink was so popular and energizing. It took decades for the government to regulate the food and medicines deemed safe for human consumption.
As far as not putting substances that I do not understand into my body, I just ate potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, propylene glycol, and acidic sodium aluminum phosphate with my coffee — chemicals included in small amounts in my lemon poppy-seed muffin. But the ingredients are labeled and are included in quantities the FDA says are OK. The worst things these do along with flour, shortening, and sugar is increase my waistline and spike my blood glucose. Do I know exactly, chemically, what I’m putting in my body? No. But I do trust the FDA when I eat my muffin, and trusted the CDC when I got vaccinated. The consequences of not getting vaccinated — like gasping to breathe and considering over 700,000 American deaths and counting — are far more serious.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.