If you’re a liberal who can’t stand President Trump and can’t fathom why anyone would vote for him, let me fill you in. You’ve done everything in your power to try and destroy this country by tearing down our police, our borders, our history and are systematically destroying our schools and brainwashing our kids into thinking that socialism is the answer to everything.
You’ve demonized religion and faith. You’ve called us racists when we expect everyone to follow our laws. You ridicule us for having the audacity to wish someone a Merry Christmas, or have a flag on the Fourth of July or stand for our national anthem. And oh my! The horror! (Wear a MAGA hat in public) You never denounced Maxine Waters for promoting violence.
So much for your tolerance. We realize we do not have a politician for president and he’s not the most charming character on the block, but we vote policy over personality. And we are sick and tired of your divisive and destructive and ignorant and intolerant behavior and beliefs, parading around as some kind of wokeness.
Draining the swamp is an impossible task. Joe Biden and his running mate are the swamp.
They believe in supporting the world versus America. Vote Republican!
Ken Lepley,
Lewisburg