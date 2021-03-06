The pandemic is easing, and people are eager to return to work. And yet, 40 percent of U.S. employers worry that many employees won’t fully return.
What’s holding them back? In a word, childcare. The childcare industry was already strained before COVID-19 came along. Now, the pandemic has pushed it to the brink. If we let childcare break, our employees won’t be able to return to work, and that will hold back our economic recovery.
First, look at the pre-pandemic state of childcare. In 2019, we learned that a lack of quality, affordable childcare cost the Pennsylvania economy $3.5 billion in lost potential (U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation).
Obviously, things have gotten worse. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation continued following the industry in 2020. The conclusion: The pandemic has pushed our childcare infrastructure to the breaking point. U.S. childcare enrollment plummeted 67 percent. If that kind of revenue drain continues, childcare facilities could be forced to close permanently, putting the brakes on a robust recovery.
Amid all this overwhelming need, 89 percent of employers say they want to find childcare solutions for their workers but don’t know how.
But, as an employer, you don’t have to feel powerless. There are resources available:
Support working parents and provide flexible scheduling: Only 13 percent of employers have actually surveyed their workers about what, exactly, their childcare challenges look like. If you don’t know for sure, just ask them. Then write HR policies that address the exact problems.
Help families find support: Contact your local Early Learning Resource Center (raise-yourstar.org) to find out what’s available to make childcare more affordable and accessible for your employees.
Raise awareness: Talk it up. Turn attention to childcare issues by talking to local, state, and national officials about the need to make childcare accessible and affordable.
Here in the Greater Susquehanna Valley, the Early Learning Investment Committee of the Susquehanna River Valley is part of the solution, promoting investment in quality early learning. The more business leaders who join us at the table, the more inroads we’ll make into a problem that threatens to hold all of us back. To join, contact me at art@meck-tech.com, or call the GSV United Way.
The choice is before us. There’s a lot on our plates right now, but we have an opportunity that hasn’t been seen in 100 years — to continue rebuilding an economy that was virtually stopped in its tracks, and make it stronger than ever. If we build a solid base of childcare that gives parents the confidence and capabilities to return to the workforce, we will come roaring back.
Art Thomas is President of Meck-Tech, Inc., a Snyder County-based, family-owned and -operated professional engineering and land surveying company, and its sister company, Diversified Construction Inc., general contractor. He is chairperson of The Early Learning Investment Committee of the Susquehanna River Valley.