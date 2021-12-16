The Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove, known as the REC, is planning to expand its staff next month and has applied for a $2.5 million grant to hopefully purchase the Selinsgrove Inn and adjacent property.
In other words, the nonprofit organization that opened at 429 Eighth St. in 2017 to provide easily accessible education and positive social opportunities for children and youth, is achieving — and earning — growth and success.
The nonprofit serves about 60 kids a day at its after-school program as well as providing space for adult exercise and youth programs, said Sarah Farbo, president of the REC board of directors.
Since its founding days in 2016, the REC was envisioned to be a place “where intergenerational programs ignite the human spirit, and the community comes together to maximize existing resources and to create new opportunities and connections,” board members write on the organization’s website.
It’s a vision and active program that has taken root and continues to grow.
REC Center President Kelly Feiler said they have now outgrown the Eighth Street building and hope to expand the center’s reach to include older people.
“Our mission is to engage people of all ages,” said Feiler, who earned a master’s degree in social work and a certification in gerontology, the scientific study of aging.
A feasibility study approved by the REC board of directors was conducted on a proposal to purchase the 24-room Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St., which is up for sale, and convert it into an independent senior housing setting.
Based on the results of the study, the REC board is now applying for a $2.5 million grant through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The application will be one of thousands submitted to the state grant program each year, so the REC’s future plans are not certain at this point. Four Valley projects received a combined $4.5 million in RACP money in grants awarded earlier this month.
What is known is that the REC, with its annual budget of about $230,000, funded through individual donors, Selinsgrove borough, the Gelnett Trust and local foundations, is providing valuable services to fill important community needs.
We join with the community in congratulating all members of the Selinsgrove REC board and staff and offer best wishes for continued growth and success.
NOTE: Opinion expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.