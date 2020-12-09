Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, those tasked with the data used to make critical decisions regarding businesses, medical facilities and schools are still providing incomplete or imprecise data at a time when such numbers are as important as ever.
About a week ago, the COVID-19 numbers in Montour County quickly became alarming. In some regard, an increase was to be expected.
From March 21 — the date of the first case in the county — through Dec. 1, Montour County reported 476 cases. From Dec. 2 through Dec. 6, there were 579 cases reported. That meant there was either another significant nursing home outbreak in the county or something was wrong.
The nursing home data in the county has remained virtually unchanged since the outbreak at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation was controlled.
The recent surge turned out to be an accounting error due to a lack of full information provided with test kits to the State Department of Health.
State Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said Monday “a large health care provider” sent out some tests to help return results faster because of a large volume of testing at the facility. Some of the results included the testing site address rather than the patient’s address, meaning they were listed as Montour County positives even if the patient was from another county.
The DOH expects the numbers to “change significantly” over the next few days.
It is easy to understand how this happened, but this doesn’t make it any less concerning. Geisinger has been doing its own testing and managing its own results for months. But increases across the region have increased the volume of testing.
No one wants to see them sitting in a lab waiting, so hospital officials likely sought state help to get results faster.
In the rush, some of the information — mainly addresses linked to the person being tested — seems to have been omitted.
But why the rush to get the results into the county and statewide database so quickly? State health officials, on multiple occasions, have left Philadelphia County out of its daily data release because it wasn’t complete, wanting to offer a more complete picture.
Here, Montour County officials were scrambling. Seeing the huge spike in numbers, several businesses shut their doors, a responsible thing to do when cases in the county doubled in 4 days.
Only they didn’t. Cases are on the rise, no doubt about that. People, medical professionals, educators, business owners and residents are on edge to begin with.
Clearly, this was an outlier that should have been caught or at least flagged before a data dump sent everyone scrambling.