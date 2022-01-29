This month we learned about two well-planned and orchestrated attempts to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021.
The first attempt was by the Oath Keepers, a para-militia group loyal to our ex-president. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, planned and trained members to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from performing its ceremonial duty to count the certified State electoral votes, as specified in The Electoral Vote Counting Law of 1887.
The intent was to intimidate members of Congress into rejecting the votes from states that President Biden won. As Mr. Rhodes stated, “I see no intent by (Trump’s supporters) to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. They’ve had enough.” Previously, on Nov. 5, 2020, Mr. Rhodes said, “We aren’t going through this without civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body and spirit.”
While the Oath Keepers who stormed the Capitol were not armed, they did, per the DOJ, “stash weapons in a Virginia hotel as part of a ‘quick reaction force’ (QRF) to rapidly transport firearms and other weapons into Washington, D.C. in support of operations aimed at using force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power.” As Edward Vallejo, the Oath Keeper in charge of the weapons, texted, “QRF standing by at hotel. Just say the word ...”
As a result of this planned event, Mr. Rhodes, Mr. Vallejo, and nine others have been arrested for engaging in a “seditious conspiracy,” a legal term defined in USC 18.115.2384 as an attempt to “ hinder or delay by force [the] execution of US laws governing the transfer of power.”
The second attempt was by Peter Navarro, our ex-president’s trade secretary to China, Steve Bannon, our ex-president’s mentor, and 100 congressmen. According to Mr. Navarro’s book entitled, “In Trump Time,” the plan was to coerce Congress into declaring as invalid the electoral votes from swing states where President Biden won. This would give the Republican-led legislatures in these states the opportunity to select new electors loyal to our ex-president. In fact, election officials from some of these states had already done this as they had been prepped to expect a request from Congress for new electors.
The plan, coined “The Green Bay Sweep” required one congressman from each chamber to formally object to the electoral votes from six states, a procedure allowed under the 1887 Electoral Counting Act. This would trigger a debate, potentially lasting 24 hours, about whether to accept these states’ electoral votes.
The intent of this delay was to obligate the news media to report on the debates, which, in turn would cast doubt in the public’s eye on the legitimacy of these states’ electoral votes. The role of the 100 congressmen was to cast further doubt on these electoral votes during the debates and to vote to reject them. As Mr. Navarro stated, “We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen…committed to (the plan).”
Of course, there were other attempts to steal the election, such as our ex-president personally calling state election officials, such as Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, telling them to find additional votes for him ... or else. Or, as reported by The Oversight Committee, his Dec. 27, 2020, call to Attorney General Jeffery Rosen directing him to “overturn the certified results of the 2020 election or risk losing his job.”
At this point, it’s understandable that we as Americans, particularly those who identify as Republicans, are embarrassed by the events of Jan. 6 and wish all talk of our ex-president would go away.
But, as a country founded on Law and Order, it’s critical that we hold accountable those who want to circumvent our laws by attempting to overthrow our government, lest they try again. To quote a song from the rock group The Who, “We won’t be fooled again.”
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.