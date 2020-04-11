I have reached a point relative to reading editorials whereby I glance at the author’s name and most times elect not to read them as I view it a waste of my time. A recent letter by Jack Fisher (April 1) is one such author who fits my criteria, but recently it was different. The subject matter concerned the health for employees at our Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and our community. The same was expressed by the BOP Union President a few weeks ago in an editorial. I too share the same health and safety concerns with the author and the union president as the transfer of infected prisoners could have a very negative health impact on our local community and the community at large.
I would hope the BOP would have established health and safety transfer procedures and guidelines prior to any transfer. The standard operating procedure could be as simple as this: 1) quarantine all transferees based on the CDC guidelines 2) following the quarantine, a test would be administered to confirm the absence of the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. 3) those testing positive stay where they are 4) transfer only healthy prisoners whose test results show no infection of COVID 19
Fisher’s letter went on to blast the leadership of our president, Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. Fred Keller. I ask the following questions in response: Was it not during the impeachment process that the presence of the virus was first known? Yes, it was at a time the Democrats were so entrenched in impeachment that it went unnoticed or ignored. Secondly, where is the Democratic Sen. Robert Casey in this matter? He’s missing in action awaiting to be told what to do by the Democrats in his party. I voted for his father for governor because he was qualified.
Now the Democratic Governor of New York wants to transfer prisoners. Will that spread the disease to other areas? I would think it raises the risk. Where’s the Democrat Mayor DeBlasio in all this? Mayor of the largest U.S. city. Unqualified and missing in action. It’s all sad for residents of New York and New York City. The prison problem is a New York problem and they want to make it our problem. Again, I agree with the author: This is reckless! It is dangerous!
Ken Lepley,
Lewisburg