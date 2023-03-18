I am a graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP). This upcoming May I will be earning my master’s degree in athletic training. March is National Athletic Training Month, and I would like to highlight the importance of athletic trainers in our communities.
In recent years there has been a major demand for them, and it is essential to shed some light upon this key career. Most often athletic trainers can be seen in secondary schools, colleges/universities, professional sports, hospitals, clinics, military, performing arts, construction, and even businesses.
The role of an athletic trainer is typically misunderstood simply because of the job title. While they are commonly mistaken as personal trainers, athletic trainers are highly qualified and licensed healthcare professionals that work in a wide variety of settings.
Additionally, their qualifications and job responsibilities can be overlooked as well. In the past, athletic trainers were only required to complete a bachelor’s degree and pass the national board of certification exam. Within recent years, the requirements have changed in which all future athletic trainers must obtain a master’s degree and then take the board certification examination. Upon completion of a master’s degree from an accredited program and passing the board certification exam, they must obtain state licensure before legally practicing any duties of an athletic trainer.
The duties of an athletic trainer include but are not limited to performing injury evaluations, exercises rehabilitation, therapeutic modalities, first aid/CPR, emergency care, and many more behind the scenes duties. Athletic trainers provide quality healthcare to individuals of all ages, while also preventing injuries and educating their patients. These individuals are the ones on the sidelines making sure your children, family, friends, and athletes are both healthy and safe while participating in their respected sport.
Athletic trainers work long strenuous hours providing detail-oriented care to their patients to help them return to play after an injury and perform at their respected level of competition.
With that said, I would like to give much thanks and appreciation to all the athletic trainers of Pennsylvania for their hard work and dedication to the field. If you know or see an athletic trainer this month, make sure to show appreciation and thank them for all that they do for the community.
Breanna Ebright,
Sunbury