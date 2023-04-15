The letter by Larry Lawson of April 8, proposes a hypothetical of being “accused of a crime” and “absolute certainty [of being] totally innocent of the charges” and “completely confident the charges cannot be proven.”
His hypothetical has no basis in reality. Yes, I agree, a deluded person might “rant to the world that the whole thing is a witch hunt” and shout that “the district attorney is ‘an animal’ and ‘a criminal!’” But as a sane, intelligent, and discerning person I can easily recognize the real truth of the matter.
Documentation in the form of print, video, and audio should not be ignored in favor of a proclamation of innocence by the accused and his supporters in the absence of any exculpatory evidence.
Fred Teichman, M.D.,
Lewisburg