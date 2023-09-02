You may have missed it Wednesday night, but a significant world record was broken, one that should give hope to little girls everywhere.
Wednesday night, the nationally-ranked Nebraska women’s volleyball team hosted in-state foe Omaha in a match that normally wouldn’t garner much attention outside of the midwestern state. But Nebraska moved the match from its normal spot at Bob Devaney Sports Center to Memorial Stadium, the home of the Cornhuskers’ football team.
Memorial Stadium, with a capacity of 84,458, has sold out the last 306 football games, so it’s a pretty big deal. On Wednesday night, with an official attendance of 92,003 for women’s volleyball — seats also covered the football turf — it set the world record for the largest crowd to ever witness a women’s sporting event. The previous record was 91,648 for a women’s Champions League semifinal soccer match in Barcelona last April. The 1999 Women’s World Cup final featuring the U.S. and China held the American record at 90,158.
“We took a chance by playing in Memorial Stadium, and to go for the record and break it. ... I don’t think anybody could have envisioned that when this whole thing started,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “It feels like a great accomplishment for this sport called volleyball played by women.”
The images, photos and video, of the event are astounding, goose bump-inducing.
It was another big day for women’s sports, more than a half-century after opportunities opened up with the passage of Title IX.
Participation in women’s sports is not only growing, but more and more people are watching. That’s all good news.
The Women’s World Cup had more than 1.9 million fans across 64 matches, nearly 600,000 more than any other World Cup. Attendance at WNBA games is up 18 percent.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, more than 3.3 million girls played high school sports in 2022-23. Think of how fast lacrosse and girls wrestling have grown locally. The NFHS reports there were 17,473 additional participants in girls wrestling in just one year across the nation to nearly 50,000. A decade ago, there were fewer than 10,000 girls in high school wrestling.
These opportunities, big and small, open other doors. To scholarships, a free education and potential name, image and likeness deals. The first high school athlete in the area to sign an NIL deal was Southern Columbia state track & field champion Katie Moncavage, not some big-name football player. These opportunities open doors for professional careers and coaching, like former Montoursville and Penn State basketball star Kelly Mazzante, who coached at Bucknell for a few seasons before heading to Georgetown.
All good news, good opportunities. So pay attention so you don’t miss out.
NOTES: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.