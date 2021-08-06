The new Recovery Church, a ministry of Sunbury’s Christ Wesleyan Church (CWC), offers another vital outreach for addicts in the Valley. It also does so while extending the help available to the entire family dynamic, building a village that can help overcome addiction’s multitude of challenges.
The service, based out of the church at 238 Walnut St. in Sunbury, held its first program this week. By fall, Pastor Billy Robel has a grander vision, including certified recovery specialists and assistance to locate both inpatient and outpatient treatment, which can be an obstacle in a rural area.
While the access to necessary treatment is a tremendous first step — there can never be too many available beds for those who need help — The Recovery Church pushes the envelope further. The resource center also plans to use partnerships with Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to help address housing and employment issues.
One interesting part of the service is to make it a location for those suffering from addiction, but also for their families, who are, in many cases, struggling as well.
It’s crucial to work within the entire family unit in order to optimize recovery, Robel said, particularly for those under treatment but whose family is unhealthy.
“They come home to this totally unhealthy environment and they relapse. I see it all the time,” Robel said. “We work to see if we can get the family to realize that recovery happens as a whole.”
Support groups will be built around these units. Families Victorious will put families together to tackle abuse, while another will address enabling behaviors often practiced by family members.
The goal, Geisinger Dr. Perry Meadows said, is to remove the stigma involved in addiction, which can often be an early hurdle for addicts and their families to get over.
Meadows and his family dealt with addiction in a family member years ago. The family members, Meadows said, could have unknowingly enabled the problem. The Recovery Church is designed to remove those barriers, put them front and center for families to overcome.
“We were by ourselves. We knew nothing,” said Meadows. “Because of stigma we didn’t want to talk about it.”
For more information about Recovery Church and CWC, visit www.cwc.life or contact Robel directly at billy.robel@cwc.life. Inquire by email about arranging rides to and from Recovery Campus.
