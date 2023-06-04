One of the Valley’s most revered natural recreation areas is on the verge of closure once again.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) seeks $1 million in donations within the next three months or it will have to close the Montour Preserve.
Residents, businesses and organizations in the Valley with the means should consider giving.
The commission, in their meeting two weeks ago, made harsh cuts just to stay solvent. The moves included cutting Director Bob Stoudt’s hours down to 20 per week and canceling all programs and special events through August except for the Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival, cutting two employees and withdrawing $30,000 out of savings to fund maintenance of the preserve through the summer.
It’s not enough.
“We have more than $700,000 in unfunded necessary maintenance we must do,” Stoudt said. “The challenge is, we are making it through year to year only by not doing things that must be done.”
The commission found itself in a similar situation a few years ago, when the county OK’d a 2 percent hotel tax increase to benefit the preserve in 2019.
“Sixty days into 2020, we felt great,” Stoudt said. “Then the pandemic wrecked all of our well-laid plans.”
Shutdowns and travel restrictions around the globe caused the tax to tank.
While the tax has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, Stoudt said direct donations to the commission have not risen along with them.
Longtime Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn was on the board that approved the hotel tax increase, he called the preserve a treasure in the community.
“County commissions have taken a step to try to secure the recreation commission through the hotel tax,” Finn said. “However, volunteerism and community monetary support is still needed.”
Talen Energy plans to eventually donate the preserve and $1 million to someone willing to operate it as a recreation area but the timeline is uncertain, Stoudt said.
“If MARC needed to do it for another 15 to 20 years, we just wouldn’t have the support to make it happen,” Stoudt said.
He said the commission’s hope is to maintain the park until they will be able to hand it over to Pennsylvania officials so it could become a state park
“We are looking into routes to get it into other hands. We do not want it to close. If we can generate support, it will be OK,” he said.
The preserve provides hours of recreation for hikers and kayakers. Students make annual visits to the maple sugar shack. Programs entertain and inform residents.
It’s natural for some people who benefit from a place like the preserve to not spend a moment thinking about the cost to maintain it, let alone make a donation to help keep it open.
They will wish they hadn’t taken it for granted if it closes.
Anybody interested in donating can do so online at montourpreserve.org/donate.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.