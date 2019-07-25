HandUP, the Milton nonprofit organization that through its robust recycling program has diverted tons of material from landfills while recycling usable items, including clothing and household items, to those who need them has earned a pat on the back for their valuable, charitable work.
Unfortunately, the organization, established in 2003, is struggling to keep its recycling efforts on track in the face of plunging market prices for many recyclables.
It has lost $67,000 over the past three years due to increased costs of recycling and is now forced to cut back on the days it will be open to the public and the products it will accept.
As of Aug. 1, HandUP will be open only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It will no longer be taking No. 1 and No. 2 plastics or mixed paper, such as magazines, newspapers and cereal boxes.
“All of these products have prices at historic lows and we can’t afford to handle them,” explained Doug Diven, the HandUP founder and executive director.
The low prices, he said, can be attributed to ongoing trade issues with China, which had in the past purchased 70 percent of HandUP’s recyclables.
A study found that China has taken more than 116 million tons of material since 1992, but that market dried up in 2017 when China began rejecting the world’s recycled materials.
The effects have rippled around the world and into local markets. The Montour County Commissioners discontinued the county’s recycling program on Jan. 1 because the program had become too expensive.
After the county ended its collections, JAWS Recycling in Danville saw an increase in volume, but it too, ended its drop-off operation at the end of February because it was losing money on the service.
These conditions point to the need for a re-evaluation of strategies necessary to continue and grow the worthy cause of recycling as many materials as possible.
In testimony before a state legislative committee last year, George Hartenstein, deputy secretary for Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation for the state Department of Environmental Protection, pointed to the need to review and modernize recycling requirements established in Act 101, the state’s recycling law, enacted in 1988.
Hartenstein called for a statewide waste composition study to identify and focus resources on the waste stream as it exists today and modify the list of materials that communities are required to recycle.
The economic struggles of hard-working organizations such as HandUP send clear signals to state officials and lawmakers that current recycling programs, strategies and markets need their attention.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.