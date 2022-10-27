There are many ways that each of us can help reduce waste and pollution, and many of them start inside the home.
The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently reminded residents that recycling unwanted, gently used items commonly found around the house — such as clothing and furniture — is an effective strategy to curb waste.
“DEP estimates that approximately 10 percent of the municipal waste stream, or approximately 500,000 tons, is made up of textiles, furniture and other household goods,” said DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh during an event to highlight the issue.
A number of online sites and apps are making it easier to recycle items that may just need a new home.
“Gift Economy Society” groups are springing up in many communities, including in Milton, Lewisburg and Sunbury, on Facebook, offering an easy way to display almost any free, unwanted item and connect with someone who would like to have it.
DIG Furniture Bank, located at 368 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, has been accepting quality, gently used and new furniture and other items in ready-to-use condition for more than two years, with a mission to redirect the donated items to people who need them.
In addition to these and other local options, the Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center (PRMC), a nonprofit agency affiliated with Penn State University and headquartered at Penn State Harrisburg, has launched its “Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center” website at www.circularmerchant.com to help promote recycling using an online exchange platform.
The PRMC website and mobile app are designed to help find real-time solutions that will keep more materials and items in use, and out of landfills.
DEP officials also note that we can help reduce waste by shopping at secondhand retailers who sell previously used items.
“Secondhand and vintage shopping is a very environmentally-conscious way to make an impact with your dollars,” said Andrew Kintzi, owner of The Midtown Dandy, a secondhand merchandise shop in Harrisburg. “First off, it keeps discarded clothing out of landfills. By shopping secondhand, you keep these clothing items in the cycle.”
Sometimes it’s the simple things that can generate literally tons of environmentally-friendly benefits.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.