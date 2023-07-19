During the recent summer recycling event — staged on July 7-8 at the former Country Cupboard property near Lewisburg — residents of Union County unloaded more than 66 tons of electronics.
That’s great for the environment because old electronics such as televisions, computers, monitors, printers and related items are packed with electronic components that contain potentially dangerous lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, selenium, chromium and flame retardants.
That’s why Pennsylvania legislators passed a law 10 years ago — the Covered Device Recycling Act — which prohibits the disposal of electronic devices and equipment directly into landfills and requires them to be recycled.
It appears that many of these old, no-longer-useful items have been piling up in people’s basements or storage areas because they hauled more than 133,000 pounds of them to the recycling event, made possible by the Union County Commissioners, who contracted with a state-licensed electronics recycler, Responsible Recycling Services, of Kutztown.
Analysts say the nation dumps between 300 and 400 million electronic items per year and the most responsible form of disposal — other than finding someone else to keep using them — is electronics recycling.
The Union County Commissioners have now made it easier for county residents to recycle these electronic items by contracting with Lycoming County Resource Management Services for the same electronic recycling program available to all Lycoming County residents.
Under the agreement, Union County residents can drop off their televisions and computers from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 447 Alexander Dr., Montgomery.
“White goods,” including air conditioners and dehumidifiers, will be accepted for a $20 fee.
Because these services are contracted for Union County residents, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations will be required. Businesses, corporations, government entities, school districts, hospitals and other organizations must make their own arrangements for recycling.
The Lycoming County center collected about 125 tons of electronics and 71 tons of white goods from residents for recycling last year.
The state’s Covered Device Recycling Act outlines requirements and responsibilities for manufacturers, municipalities, retailers and recyclers to properly dispose of electronic waste.
For more information, including a list of licensed electronic recycling providers across the state, visit the state Department of Environmental Protection website at: dep.pa.gov/Business/Land/Waste/Recycling/Electronics.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.