The Daily Item reported Feb. 23 that a group of Republican plaintiffs have sued in federal court, alleging that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court lacks authority to determine congressional districts, and that therefore the state’s voters should have to vote in an at-large election for 17 members of Congress.
This is absurd on at least two levels. First, as the article concludes, “In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to redraw congressional district lines as a result of a lawsuit. Republican leaders in the Legislature pressed the issue, and the U.S. justices and a federal panel both subsequently upheld the redrawn districts.” That means the precedents are clear that the state Supreme Court does indeed have final authority to set congressional districts.
Second, the proposal is absurd because electing members at large deprives voters of the chance to choose a local representative. Even if the map ultimately chosen by the Supreme Court is not to the liking of some Republicans, it would be better than an at large map in which Republicans could be shut out if more Democrats vote in a statewide election (or vice versa).
Indeed, the article does not specify the mechanism to be used in an at-large election. Specifically, each voter could get one vote, or 17 votes.
With Democrats retaining a plurality of state voter registration, Democrats could sweep all 17 seats. For Republicans to do the same, they would have to have considerably higher turnout than Democrats.
Of course, it could be set up with proportional representation of the parties, and likely end up with a 9-8 delegation. Which members would get elected under proportional representation would have to be defined beforehand. And you would still lose local representation.
As it turns out, the state Supreme Court has just made this lawsuit moot by approving a new map for congressional districts.
It’s just as well: Plaintiffs in this case hadn’t thought this through. This was a “Hail Mary” play — against their own goal.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg