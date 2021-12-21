Gerrymandering, the process of redistricting with the intent of preserving a political majority by either major party is wrong. Reasonable people find it hard to disagree with that.
But what about redistricting with the intent of diminishing the political representation of a particular group? For example, redistricting in southern states has been challenged in court in the past for diluting the voting power of minorities.
The Pennsylvania Legislative Redistricting Commission, which has proposed a new alignment in the wake of the 2020 census, is guilty not of reducing minority representation in the state legislature, but of dividing rural Pennsylvania in a way that will have a negative impact on the residents of smaller counties like Snyder and Union.
Undoubtedly, this also will enhance the political power of the state’s urban areas — which have little or no interest in our lives in the Susquehanna Valley.
The means of doing this is to sever smaller counties — counties that already work together, have many things in common, and are represented in the state by local people who care about us — and merging them into districts with larger counties, who don’t have the same interests in the legislature.
Locally, this fiasco of a proposal will split the 85th legislative district, which is home to the majority of Snyder and Union County residents. This would be a major shift in our house representation, which has been reasonably constant since seats in the legislature were apportioned by district, rather than by county, beginning in 1969.
Our area has been represented by a local resident for more than 50 years — but if this map is approved, chances are, after the next election, your state representative may not be from here, may not know who we are, and may not have an interest in the same things we do.
Yes, there are portions of the counties outside the 85th now — and we appreciate the fact that other regional elected officials have not forgotten us.
But going by the numbers, there is no need to make a change in the makeup of our district.
Snyder County has grown by 1 percent, while Union has gotten smaller by a bit more than half a percent.
With a target size for a legislative district between 63,000 and 67,000 residents, it obvious the commission wants to steal our representation through a different kind of gerrymander.
Think about the services shared between Snyder and Union counties — human services agencies, chamber of commerce and visitors bureau, employers — and how they rely on local representation to have a voice in the commonwealth.
Under the current proposal, the 85th will be redrawn to eliminate all but a small portion of Union County, and put Snyder in a district with significant swaths of Mifflin and Juniata counties — two others whose common representation is threatened by this plan.
Most of Union County goes into the 84th, along with Sullivan County, with which it has little if anything in common, and portions of Lycoming County, which will be largely torn in half under the proposal.
Our voice will clamor to be heard under this alignment. It is clear that this proposal is designed to punish the people who live here.
The state constitution allows for any person aggrieved by the plan to voice their concerns.
If you live in the current 85th District, you need to speak up — now — or see us divided by Harrisburg.
I strongly encourage you to send your objection to this alignment in writing to 2021 Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission, P.O. Box 203079, Harrisburg, PA 17120. You may comment online as well at www.redistricting.state.pa.us.
Our counties are married in so many ways, and need to stay that way. Speak now, or we may forever be in pieces.
Jeff Fishbein lives in Selinsgrove.